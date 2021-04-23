Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC launched: Specifications, availability and price

Highlights Infinix Hot 10S and Infinix Hot 10S NFC launched.

These devices feature a 90Hz display.

Mediatek's Helio G85 SoC powers these.

The Hongkong based smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10S series in Indonesia. The lineup brings Infinix Hot 10S and another NFC version called Infinix Hot 10S NFC. While the NFC model gets an additional connectivity option, it also gets a downgrade in terms of battery and RAM capacity.

Mediatek's G85 SoC powers the Infinix Hot 10S series. Both these smartphones also feature big 6.82-inch displays with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, these are the first smartphones from the brand to ship with Android 11 out of the box.

Infinix Hot 10S specs and features

The Infinix 10S series features a textured rear with a triple rear camera stack in a square module. Apart from this, these devices also come with a capacitive fingerprint scanner for authentication. On the front, these get a dew-drop notch display.

Infinix Hot 10S and Infinix Hot 10S sport a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Infinix Hot 10S

As mentioned before, both smartphones are powered by Mediatek's Helio G85 SoC. This is an octa-core CPU clocked at 2GHz and coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. While the Infinix Hot 10S gets up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, the NFC variant of the Infinix Hot 10S is offered in a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The Infinix Hot 10S and Infinix Hot 10S NFC both feature a triple camera setup on the rear. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a tertiary AI lens. Whereas the front setup consists of a single 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The Infinix Hot 10S and Infinix Hot 10S NFC are powered differently. While the former ships with a massive 6000mAh battery, the latter gets a 5000mAh battery. A 10W charger tops both these phones.

The Infinix Hot 10S has support for dual 4G-VoLte, WiFi, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth, micro-USB, and more in terms of connectivity.

Infinix Hot 10S series India launch

The Infinix Hot 10S series has already been announced in Indonesia. While the Infinix Hot 10S is currently limited to Indonesia, the Infinix Hot 10S will also be available in markets like Russia and Latin America. As of now, there's no information about the India launch. We will keep you posted once there's any information around the same.

Infinix Hot 10S series India Price

Infinix has gained a reputation for itself in the entry-level market with its affordable value for money devices. With the Infinix Hot 10S series, it is looking to build upon the same. The Infinix Hot 10S starts at $130 (Rs 9,700 roughly) for the sole 6GB/128GB variant. Whereas the 4GB/128GB variant of the Infinix Hot 10S is priced at $120 (Rs 9,000 roughly)



