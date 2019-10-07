Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019 to kick off on October 12: Discounts on smartphones, TVs and more

Flipkart just got done with its Big Billion Days 2019 sale but if you missed it somehow, don't worry because the company is ready with another big sale called the 'Big Diwali Sale'. The Walmart-owned company has announced the new Diwali Sale 2019 which will start on October 12 and end on October 16. During the Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019, buyers can avail big discounts and offers on smartphones, TVs, wearables, laptops, fashion wear, among others.

The names of the smartphones that will be on sale from October 12 haven't been revealed by the company yet but it has assured its Flipkart Plus members that they will get an early access. The Flipkart Plus members will have the first right to buy from 8pm on October 11. The non-Plus members will be able to get their hands on the discounts from midnight, October 12. Smartphones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 5 and Redmi Note 7S, are expected to be on sale during the 'Big Diwali Sale' period.

Big Diwali Sale will also let buyers get as much as 75% discounts on select TVs and home appliances. On select smartwatches, headphones and laptops, buyers can get as much as 90 per cent off. Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite for the 'Big Diwali Sale' where it states that the SBI card holders will get 10% instant discount. There are also mobile buyback guarantees and complete mobile protection plans on offer.

Flipkart will also hold flash sales during Big Diwali Sale 2019. Titled the 'Dhamaka Deals', the flash sales will offer extra discounts on mobile phones, TVs, and electronics at 12am, 8am, and 4pm during the sale days. Then there will also be rush hour sales during the 'Big Diwali Sale 2019' and the buyers will get extra discounts on select products at 12am and 2am from October 12 to October 16.

Edited By: Udit Verma

