Reliance Jio testing Triple Play plan for Jio GigaFiber connection; rollout expected soon

Reliance Jio is reportedly testing a Triple Play plan for its Jio GigaFiber FTTH service which will offer data, calling, and IPTV benefits under a single plan. According to TelecomTalk, Jio is testing this plan on GigaFiber connections of its employees, which might mean a public rollout in near future. The report said that Reliance Jio is offering internet, voice calling, Jio TV subscription and access to the Jio apps bouquet under this Triple Play plan.

While the exact cost of the Triple Play plan is still unknown, some other details have surfaced. According to available details, the plan will offer 100GB high-speed data at a speed of 100Mbps, unlimited voice calling, Jio Home TV subscription and access to all Jio apps. The mention of a Jio Home TV subscription could mean that it will be the name of Jio's IPTV service. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

The Triple Play plan will consolidate the subscriptions for data, voice, and IPTV services under one bill, along with access to applications. But as of now, it reportedly is available only to Reliance Jio employees. Normal users can see the plan with 100GB data at 1000Mbps for 30 days in addition to 1000GB bonus data divided into sachets of 40GB. The interesting part of the Triple Play plan is the IPTV service in the form of Jio Home TV, which Jio was rumoured to be testing with its employees.

The registrations for the Jio GigaFiber connection began last year on August 15. The subscribers were required to pay a security deposit of Rs 4,500 for the Jio GigaFiber router and Jio's IPTV router. Under the preview offer, Jio had offered 100GB data per month with 100Mbps speed free of cost for three months. While exact plans for Jio GigaFiber have not been officially declared yet, reports suggest that they might come in Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 999, Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,500.

The exact rollout date hasn't been revealed yet but the commercial launch could take place anytime in the coming months. Initially, select users in Mumbai and Delhi circles will have access but Jio plans to extend its Jio GigaFiber services to 50 million homes in India.

Jio GigaFiber has now entered the Area Ready for Sale (RFS) stage, under which Reliance Jio is reaching out to resident welfare associations in societies and private households to seek permission for deployment. Under the RFS process, Reliance Jio is reaching out to both Multiple Dwelling Units, like apartments, as well as Single Dwelling Units like individual homes.

