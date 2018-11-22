Facebook launches 'Your Time' tool to help you with social media addiction

Social media giant Facebook wants you to spend less time on Facebook! Yes, you are reading it right. The feature was first spoken about in the month of June this year but after several delays, it is finally here. A tool called 'Your Time on Facebook' is slowly but surely rolling out to everyone and it will count the minutes of your life you have used up on Facebook - one tick at a time.

The dashboard will help you manage your social life online by giving you the account of every second you've spent on Facebook's app on each day for the past week and will also give you an average time spent on it daily.

Facebook will allow you to set the time limit you want and once that is breached, you will receive a reminder to log off. Facebook has also introduced 'Mute Push Notifications' to limit notifications for a period of time.

Excessive use of social media has often been linked to the mental health issues like depression, hopelessness and worthlessness. Facebook has worked with medical professionals and academics to develop these tools and give people more freedom and control over the time they spend on these platforms.

Facebook's rival Google has also developed a Physical Wellbeing Tool. However, unlike Facebook, Google's offering locks the application after the expiration of the time limit.

Facebook's tool is only available on the smartphones and not on the desktop version for now. To access the tool, launch the app and tap on the hamburger icon on the top right corner. Scroll to 'Privacy settings' and tap on the 'Your Time on Facebook'.

In future versions of the tool, Facebook is expected to give clearer breakup of the time spent actively on its platform rather than one spent passively looking at feeds and exploring photos.