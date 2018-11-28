Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale: Get big discounts on laptops, tablets, DSLRs & more

'The Grand Gadget Days' of Flipkart which kicked off on November 27 and will last until November 29, is offering discounts on gadgets like laptops, laptop bags, headphones, power banks, printers, DSLRs, tablets, hard disks among other things. Several devices from the brands like Apple, Samsung, HP, Canon, Nikon etc. will be available for the buyers on Flipkart Gadget Days Sale.

Among several new deals and offers, Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale will bring up to Rs. 30,000 discounts on laptops. It offers the Acer Aspire 3 A315-33 with Linux at Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 20,999). Similarly, the Lenovo Ideapad 320 (IP320-151SK) DOS edition is available at Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990). Flipkart online sale is also offering Lenovo Ideapad 330 (330-151KB) with DOS at Rs. 41,990 (MRP Rs. 56,290). The Lenovo Ideapad 330 (330-15ARR) with AMD Ryzen 3 processor and Windows 10 Home is available at Rs. 26,490 (MRP Rs. 37,090). There is also the HP 15 DA0326TU at Rs. 31,890 (MRP Rs. 34,907). The Dell Vostro 15 3000 3568 with Linux comes at Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 29,007). The HP G 245 G5 with DOS is available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,399 (MRP Rs. 21,490).

Similarly, Flipkart sale is offering hard-disks that start from Rs. 3,399. HP Laptop bags are available online starting from Rs. 249; Power Banks from Rs. 499; Printers from Rs. 2,499; DSLRs from Rs. 50,000; tablets from Rs. 6,999 and many more.

The Flipkart gadget sale also brings discounts on cameras. It includes the Canon EOS 3000D with kit lens at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 31,995) and Noise Play Sports and Action Camera at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999).

For gamers too there is no dearth of options either. The Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-51) with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD is available at Rs. 89,990 (down from Rs. 1,04,999). The Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-42) with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD is available at Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999).

Also Read: Amazon overtakes Flipkart! US retail giant records 20% higher sales in India, says report