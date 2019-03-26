Mi Super Sale: Xiaomi slashes prices of Xiaomi A2, Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi is back with Mi Super sale and is offering great deals on smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Poco F1, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 and many more. The sale is currently live on Mi.com and will continue till March 28. During the sale period, buyers can avail exchange offers, discounts and cashbacks. There are also no cost EMIs, discount coupons, cash back on purchases made through MobiKwik, Paytm, Amazon Pay and SBI Debit/Credit cards. Additionaly, Xiaomi has also announced Cracker Ninja game wherein the users can play and win prizes that also include discount coupons and Xiaomi devices.

Here're all the deals that Xiaomi is offering on its smartphones.

Xiaomi MiA2: Xiaomi's second Android One device, MiA2 is available at the starting price of Rs 14,999 along with additional discount under Mi exchange offer.

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Redmi Note 6 Pro can be bought during the Mi Super sale period for Rs 13,999. The phone was originally launched at Rs 17,999. The phone is n a 14nm Platform with Adreno 509 GPU.

Xiaomi Redmi 6: Redmi 6 can be bought for Rs 7,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Its 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 7,999 under the sale. Meanwhile, Redmi 6A is also available for a starting price of Rs 5,999 along with additional price discount under Mi Exchange offer.

Redmi Note 5 Pro: Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is available for Rs 10,999 during the Mi Super sale on Xiaomi's official website.The phone was launched in February 2018 and had helped Xiaomi to cement its place in the Indian market.

Redmi Y2: The selfie-focussed Redmi Y2 can be bought at a starting price of Rs 7,999 during the Mi Super sale in Mi.com. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Redmi Y2 is a dual SIM device and has two nano SIM slots.

