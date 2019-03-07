Women in Delhi get spammed the most with offensive, sexual content on their phones

The second edition of a commissioned report by Truecaller, which aims at understanding the impact of harassment / spam calls for women, says women living in Delhi receive the highest calls and texts with offensive and sexual imagery or videos on a weekly basis, making it the highest in India, with no surprises there.

A survey of over 2000 women across 5 metros, 6 mini-metros and 3 tier-1 cities showed nearly 70 per cent of women shared their contact details at various instances such as entering a contest or lucky draw, at the billing counters when shopping or accepting deliveries without knowing how the same data would be used.

Banks and telecom operators continued to be the biggest spammers when it came to nuisance calls and SMSes . The survey also highlighted that 52 percent of women received harassment calls with inappropriate and sexual content, and 47 percent received unsolicited videos and pictures with inappropriate sexual content at least once a week.

The report also says that such calls are taking a toll on women's wellbeing. Eight in 10 women either felt irritated or angry with these kind of calls and almost 35-40 per cent of them felt troubled, worried or fearful.

However, compared to last year, women have started taking proactive steps to stop harassment. The number of women taking steps to save themselves from such calls has also gone up. 74 per cent of the respondents in the survey said that the first two steps that they took was either blocking specific numbers or searching phone number to identify callers. Also, activation of DND (donotdisturb) services with their mobile operators was the best-preferred option for most women.

Interestingly, the number of women who approached police officials against spammers has gone up compared to last year. According to the report, last year only 10 per cent of women reported offensive calls, but this year a whopping 38 per cent said that they have filed a police complaint in order to tackle the harassing calls and messages.