IQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 goes on first sale today, price starts at Rs 36,990

Highlights IQOO 3 is one of the first smartphones in India to support 5G

The smartphone is the first flagship from Chinese phone maker IQOO

IQOO 3 is available in two colours during the sale

India's latest 5G smartphone, IQOO 3, is all set to go on its first sale later today. The flagship phone from the Chinese phone maker will be available for purchase starting 12pm today exclusively via Flipkart and IQOO.com

The company has announced that during the sale, the IQOO 3 will be available in two out of three possible colour options -- Quantum Silver and Tornado Black. The IQOO 3 will be available in three variants -- 8+128GB 4G, 8+256GB 4G and 12+256GB 5G priced at Rs 36,990, Rs 39,990 and Rs 44,990 respectively.

During the sale, the company will also be extending a number of offers to help make the IQOO 3 a more attractive buy. Among these, the company is offering flat Rs 3000 instant discount on ICICI credit cards and all EMI transactions. There's also extra Rs 3000 off on the exchange of any mobile. The company has also extended additional Jio benefits of Rs 12,000. Over and above this, there's also a No Cost EMI offer up to 12 months valid on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv cards.

For the price, the IQOO 3 comes with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display which the company claims provides 180Hz of touch response. The display is HDR10+ ready and is primed for streaming content and playing games on it. For its protection, IQOO has used a sheet of Gorilla Glass 6 at the front and the back.

Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage depending on the variant of choice. For software, the phone uses IQOO OS 1.0 which brings with itself features such as Game Center, Ultra Game Mode, Smart Split, Eye Protection Mode and Fun video.

The IQOO 3 also gets air triggers which IQOO is calling the Monster Touch Buttons. These are placed on the side of the frame for helping users to achieve quick multi-finger operations in the game.

For cameras, the IQOO 3 gets a quad-camera set-up which includes a 48-megapixel main sensor sat next to a 13-megapixel telephoto unit with 10x Zoom, a 13-megapixel super wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel macro and bokeh camera. For selfies, the device also houses a 13-megapixel lens.

IQOO is also talking up the device's battery prowess, with the phone packing within its frame a 4400mAh battery pack with support for 55W IQOO Flash Charge technology that promises 50 per cent of charge in just 15 minutes.