Apple iPhone 11 launched with A13 Bionic chip, dual camera; prices start at Rs 64,900

Introducing successor to the most popular iPhone XR, Apple has launched the iPhone 11. Featuring a 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display and a dual-camera module at the rear, the iPhone 11 has been priced aggressively, starting at Rs 64,900. The new iPhone 11 is expected to go on sale starting September 27 and will be available in six colours including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

"iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 13, and A13 Bionic - the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With the tight integration between hardware, software and services, the advancements in iPhone 11 bring an unparalleled user experience at an affordable price to even more customers. We think people will love it."

The iPhone 11 features precision-milled back design crafted from a single piece of glass and is IP68 rated that makes it water resistance in up to 2-meter water for up to 30 minutes. It houses a 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display with wide colour support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. The Haptic Touch has been integrated across iOS 13 to provide app shortcuts for everyday tasks right from the Home screen, including taking a selfie in Camera, checking an appointment in Calendar or previewing email within Mail with just a simple press.

The iPhone 11 is powered by A13 Bionic chip that Apple claims can deliver up to 20 per cent faster CPU and GPU performance than A12. As per Apple, A13 Bionic is built for machine learning, with a faster Neural Engine for real-time photo and video analysis, and new Machine Learning Accelerators that allow the CPU to deliver more than 1 trillion operations per second.

iPhone 11 boasts an all-new dual-camera system with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP wide camera that also supports 2x optical zoom and up to 5x digital zoom. The cameras support 4K video recording with extended dynamic range for more highlight detail and cinematic video stabilisation. Apple claims that the new wide sensor with 100 per cent Focus Pixels enables Night mode, delivering huge improvements to photos captured in indoor and outdoor low-light environments, resulting in brighter images with natural colours and reduced noise. Both cameras work together to enable Portrait mode photos for people, pets, objects and more. It also features next-generation Smart HDR that uses advanced machine learning to capture more natural-looking images with beautiful highlight and shadow detail on the subject and in the background. Deep Fusion, is another new image processing system that optimises texture, details and noise in every part of the photo. The front-facing camera is the new 12MP TrueDepth camera with a wider field of view.

Other features include the new Apple-designed U1 chip that uses Ultra-Wideband technology, for spatial awareness. With iOS 13.1 coming on September 30, AirDrop gets even better with directionally aware suggestions. Spatial audio provides an immersive surround sound experience and Dolby Atmos delivers powerful, moving audio to iPhone 11.

Priced at Rs 64,900, the iPhone 11 has been priced aggressively in the Indian market. Even the US pricing of the iPhone 11 starts at Rs $699 plus taxes (Rs 50,500 + taxes). Indian pricing is usually on the higher side as the company usually considers currency fluctuation along with other factors while deciding the country-specific pricing.

