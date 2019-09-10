Apple to launch iPhone 11 series today: How to livestream, expected price, specifications

Apple event 2019: Apple will launch iPhone 11 series today at 10:30 pm (IST) at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is expected to unveil the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max alongside the regular iPhone 11. The company is also set to launch upgrades to its Apple Watch series, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade service. The iPhone 11 family is rumoured to come with the new and powerful A13 chip. The regular iPhone 11 is expected to come with LCD panel but the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to come with an OLED panel. The iPhone 11 launch event will be livestreamed globally via YouTube and will also be streamed on the company's website.

Other than the new iPhone models, Apple will launch the Series 5 Apple Watch with minor upgrades to the processor and the battery life. Apple is also expected to disclose the official launch date and price for its Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade services. Apple could also talk about new AirPods (AirPods 3) with water resistance and noise cancellation, and a budget variant of HomePod for early 2020.

Specifications: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 series is expected to come with iOS 13 and will be powered by the Apple's A13 chip. As per the Geekbench listing, the regular iPhone 11 packs an upgraded 4GB RAM with the A13 chip having six cores, with the base frequency at 2.66GHz, making it 12 percent faster in single-core performance. However, multi-core performance of iPhone 11 is expected to be similar to the last year's A12 chip. Apple is also going to replace the 3D Touch technology with Haptic Touch in its 2019 iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 11 series is also expected to come with reverse wireless charging and the Cupertino based company will put in a larger battery pack to make the phone last longer. Apple is also expected embrace the fast charging tech and do away with its original 5-watt charger. There are also expectations of the company including a USB Type-C charger in place of the lightening connector.

Camera leaks: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple is finally expected to jump on the triple camera bandwagon. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is believed to sport triple camera setup at the back. The iPhone 11, on the other hand, is speculated to come with a dual rear camera setup.

Pricing details: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Pricing on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will likely be in line with last year's models. The price for the iPhone 11 is expected to be $749 or approximately Rs 54,000. The iPhone 11 Pro will be starting from $999 or approximately Rs 72,000 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to start from $1,099 or approximately Rs 79,066.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Apple event 2019 - What to expect from Sept 10 iPhone 11 launch

Also Read: iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus to launch next week: All you need to know

Also Read: Apple iPhone 11 price leaked! Also, check out iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications

Also Read: Apple sends invite for September 10 event; no dramatic iPhone 11 design expected

Also Read: iPhone 11 images leaked! Sleek, shiny design, triple camera; here's what you need to know