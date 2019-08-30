Apple sends invite for September 10 event; no dramatic iPhone 11 design expected

Apple has confirmed the launch date of its new line-up of iPhones, Apple watches on September 10. The Cupertino based technology major has already sent invitations to the media for the event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. Despite the event having a 'By Innovation Only' tag line for the event, the new iPhone, likely to be called iPhone 11, is expected to be just an incremental update and there won't be any design change or a 5G option this year. The new folding iPhone and the 5G variant with laser-guided camera are destined for 2020.

As expected, there have already been several leaks suggesting three iPhones this time - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The variants will be heavily inspired by the 2018 iPhone models and will not have too many changes design wise. However, one can still expect a faster processor, better camera (may be finally we'll have a triple camera setup), updates to neural processing power of its new chipset, update to the existing iOS and new colours. Price of the 2019 iPhones too isn't expected to change much. The new models are expected to start at around $1000.

Globally, mobile sales have hit the saturation peak and Apple has already started shifting its focus towards the services side from being a predominantly hardware based company. Apple is betting big on its TV streaming service called Apple TV Plus and a new video game subscription service called Arcade.

Apple, after a record drop in iPhone sales, skidded to 4th place in a list of the world's top smartphone makers. Apple fell from the third place, ceding its position to Oppo in Q2 2019, according to IHS Markit. The road ahead doesn't look too good for iPhones in 2019.

Other than the new iPhones, Apple should unveil new Apple Watch and Apple TV. There are also reports that Apple could switch back to its old logo.

Edited By: Udit Verma

