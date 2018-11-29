Asus ROG phone set to launch in India today; check out price, specifications

The gaming focussed Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) phone will be launched in India today. Last year, Razer had released a similarly gaming centric phone and now with Asus joining the list, gaming phones are fast becoming a serious sub-category of smartphones.

The India launch of the phone is scheduled at 12 pm and it will be available exclusively at Flipkart. The ROG Phone was initially announced at Computex 2018, but the price of the phone wasn't revealed at the event. Afterwards, when the phone was officially released in the US, the price was somewhat on the higher side at $899 or roughly Rs 63,400 for a 128GB model. The 512GB model was launched at $1,099 or Rs 77,500 approximately.

The key features of the ROG Phone include ultrasonic AirTrigger touch sensors, a gamer-centric design with side-mounted ports optimised for landscape-mode, an AMOLED display with HDR visuals, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.

Asus has also bundled a gigantic 4,000mAh battery with Asus HyperCharge technology. Post a full charge, smartphones can last for up to seven hours. The ROG Phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with Asus' Zen UI on top. The company has promised an update to Android Pie sometime soon. ROG phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at up to 2.96GHz and Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU.

ROG is not exactly a camera centric phone but it still has a 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual-camera setup with LED flash at the back, and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

The ROG Phone has a- USB-C charging plug and a rare 3.55mm headphone jack. There's also a USB-port on the side of the phone, making it much more comfortable to charge the phone while you play the game and hold it horizontally.

