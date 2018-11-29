Honor 8C to launch today in India; check out price, specifications

Huawei's sub-brand will launch Honor 8C in India at 12 p.m. today as an Amazon exclusive device. Honor 8C is coming to India only a few weeks after its China launch. The notch phone has a 19:9 display panel with face-unlock capabilities.

Honor 8C runs Android 8.1 with the company's EMUI 8.2 skin on top. In China, the dual-sim phone costs CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 11,200) for the base 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage model and CNY 1,399 (around Rs 14,200) for the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Honor 8C is expected to give tough competition to the sub Rs 15,000 phones of Xiaomi like Redmi Note 6 Pro.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. It packs in Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to hold its 2nd sale today at 12 P.M.

Camera department boasts of dual vertically aligned setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and an f/2.0 aperture. There is also a non-removable 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging.

As far as Honor 8C's connectivity options are concerned, it includes 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Honor 8C include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

Also Read: Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch today at 11 am; check out price, specifications