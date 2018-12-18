Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 goes on sale today at 12 pm

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, a Flipkart exclusive, will go on sale at 12 pm (Noon). The ZenFone Max Pro M2 would compete with the likes of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro, Motorola One Power and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Meanwhile, the Zenfone Max M2 will also be available for sale from December 20 on Flipkart. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a plastic frame with a glossy design. The rear panel features Asus' trademark reflective gradient design as seen on the Zenfone 5z.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India is Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant, Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant.

As far as specifications are concerned, Asus is offering a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The dual SIM Max Pro will be running on a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo and will be getting the Android Pie update by January 2019. The phone has a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) with an 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The phone also packs a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-MP primary sensor coupled with a 5-MP depth sensor. The rear setup features EIS, 4K video recording support, and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a 13-MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash module.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel.

Edited By: Udit Verma