Apple faces lawsuit over alleged false screen size of iPhone X, pixel count claims

A lawsuit filed in the District Court of Northern California has accused the Cupertino-headquartered Apple Inc of lying about the screen sizes and pixel counts of the displays in its iPhone X series smartphones, the CNET report said.

The suit filed by two plaintiffs alleged that Apple misled the customers by lying about the screen sizes of iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices by counting non-screen areas like the notch and corners. According to the suit, the screen size deception is simply based on Apple cutting corners. Apple calculates the screen size of phone by including non-screen areas such as corners and the cut-out notch at the top of the screen.

The plaintiffs also allege that the new line of iPhones do not have the "advertised screen resolution because they do not have the advertised number of screen pixels." According to the complaint, the iPhone X is advertised as having 2436*1125 pixels, but in fact does not use true pixels with red, green, and blue subpixels in each pixel. Instead, the iPhone X has only false screen pixels, with just two subpixels per false pixel (2436*1125*2 = = 5,481,000 subpixels) and it does not actually have any subpixels at all in the notch at the top of the screen or in the display-area corners. In contrast, the iPhone 8 Plus has a higher quality screen than iPhone X, with more subpixels (1920*1080 pixels*3 subpixels per pixel = 6,220,800 subpixels).

The plaintiffs' lawyers didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, some Apple users jointly filed a class action lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of "secretly throttling" older iPhones to force customers to upgrade to a newer iPhone, calling it "one of the largest consumer frauds in history."

