Micromax IN series launched in India: Check IN Note 1, IN 1b price, specifications

With the launch of IN 1b and IN Note 1, Micromax has marked its return in the Indian smartphone market on Tuesday. The phones will go on sale from November 24 on Flipkart and Micromax's official website. The Micromax IN Note 1 will start at Rs 10,999 and Micromax IN 1b is priced at Rs 6,999. The Micromax IN series is powered by MediaTek processors. The Note 1 is powered by MediaTek G85 and IN 1b by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Both phones come with a 5000 mAh battery and run Stock Android.

DISPLAY

Micromax IN 1b has a 6.52-inch touch screen display, while the Note 1 comes with 6.67-inch display.

CAMERA

The IN 1b comes with an AI Dual camera--13 MP primary camera and 2 MP depth camera, also an 8 MP front camera. On the other hand, the Micromax Note 1 has a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture; a 5-megapixel wide angle camera; a 2 MP macro lens, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

HARDWARE

Micromax In Note 1 is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM. The Micromax In Note 1 runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. Whereas, 1N 1b is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The phone comes with 2GB of RAM. It runs Android 10 software and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

OTHER FEATURES

Both the phones are dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accept Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

PRICE

The Micromax IN 1b starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage version. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Rs 7,999. Micromax IN Note 1 will start at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB version. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 12,999.

Also read: Now book LPG cylinders via Whatsapp; here's how

Also read: Flipkart acquires gaming startup Mech Mocha