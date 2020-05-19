Microsoft launches all-new Surface Hub 2S in India for Rs 11,89,999

Designed for team collaboration in the modern workplace, Microsoft today launched the all-in-one digital Surface Hub 2S. This all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and teamwork collaborative computing device has been priced at Rs 11,89,999, which includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen. The Steelcase Roam mobile stand is priced at Rs 1,17,500. This new hardware will be available at authorised Hub resellers starting today and will be delivered towards the end of this month.

"We've expanded our Surface family to include not just devices designed for individuals, but also devices purpose-built for teams. In view of the current environment and more teams working remotely, the Surface Hub 2S seamlessly blends into any workspace. The Surface Hub 2S gives teams the mobility and flexibility to collaborate where they work best - whether in a conventional meeting scenario for brainstorms, or virtual meetings powered by Microsoft Teams. For businesses looking to bridge the gap and address different workstyles, the Surface Hub 2S is the perfect addition to enhance productivity, and as a boost to turn innovative ideas to reality," said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

The Surface 2S is a portable and interactive device with a 4k 50-inch multi-touch display, with support for Surface Pen and touch experience. It is 40 per cent lighter, and offers 50 per cent faster graphics performance than the original Surface Hub. It is powered by Microsoft Windows 10, Microsoft Teams, Office 365, Microsoft Whiteboard, and the intelligent cloud. It has an 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB DDR 4 RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 128GB SSD. Sensors onboard include Doppler occupancy sensor, IMU, thermal sensor. Various ports onboard include USB-A, USB-C/DP, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI Video Input Mini-DisplayPort Video Output and monitor 4X USB-C (data or FPR) for camera or data.

Microsoft says that the new Surface Hub 2S is the all-in-one collaboration device that lets teams break free from the conference room and turn any space into a teamwork space. To ensure flexible usage in any space, Microsoft worked with Steelcase to design Steelcase Roam, a mobile stand and easy-to-hang wall mounting system, that allows people to use the Surface Hub 2S to collaborate in planned sessions or spontaneously. The mobile stand can be moved easily with one hand, and its small footprint ?ts in all kinds of spaces. The wall mounting system is the perfect solution for private of?ces or smaller spaces, encouraging standing and active postures.

"We joined forces with Microsoft to explore the future of work. Our work together is built on a shared commitment to put people at the centre of how place and technology intersect to empower individuals and teams to do their best work," says Praveen Rawal, Managing Director, India, SAARC, APAC Design Applications, Steelcase Asia Pacific. "We are thrilled to introduce our latest innovation derived from this powerful partnership to India, giving individuals and teams the freedom to collaborate whenever and wherever ideas strike."

When paired together, Surface Hub 2S and Steelcase Roam support active collaboration by encouraging teams to move, stand, gesture and become more physically, mentally and emotionally engaged in their collaborative work. Also, Microsoft Whiteboard allows people to collaborate on a shared digital canvas from almost any device so it's easy to pick up where they left off, keeping teams in their flow. With built-in artificial intelligence features, users can better express their ideas in less time as it supports ink to shape and text, supported by an infinite cloud-based, virtual canvas.

