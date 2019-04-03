Nokia X71 with 48-MP camera, hole-punch display launched; Check out price in India, specifications

HMD Global launched Nokia X71 in Taiwan along with the Nokia 9 PureView. Being a mid-range smartphone, Nokia X71 comes with a premium glass-metal design, a 48MP camera system and a hole-punch selfie camera. The phone runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and will be available in single Eclipse Black colour option.

With the release of X71 smartphone, Nokia is trying to follow the path taken by Huawei and Xiaomi who have also launched mid-range 48-MP camera smartphones.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Nokia X71 comes with a Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core chipset based on a 14nm process which is paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD card. The phone has a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and 96 per cent NTSC wide colour gamut.

The edge-to-edge display of the Nokia X71 offers high contrast and has HMD's PureDisplay screen technology. The smartphone has a premium look owing to its metal and glass design and comes with a 2.5D curved glass on the front and a metal frame on the back. Nokia X71 also gets a LED power button which was last seen in Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 smartphones. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

As far as the phone's optics are concerned, Nokia X71 has a triple camera setup with a 48 MP main camera having a f/1.8 aperture. Other two cameras at the back are 5 MP depth of field sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a last 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor. On the front, Nokia X71 has a 16-MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The connectivity options of Nokia X71 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS + GLONASS + Beidou, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone is priced at NTD 11,990 in Taiwan or approximately Rs 26,900.

