OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV India launch on September 26: Check camera, specs, other details

OnePlus has announced the launch dates of its OnePlus 7T series in India and North America on September 26. In India, the launch event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi at 7pm. Fans of OnePlus can buy the tickets to the launch event from September 20 at 10am. OnePlus will also hold a third launch event in London on October 10 and says there will be "much more to come". The company will also host an online event that will be streamed on OnePlus' website, as well as on its Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube pages for the US audience. There have been several leaks of the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus TV and the chances are that the Chinese smartphone major will unveil all three products in India.

Meanwhile, not all the three devices - OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus TV- will be launched everywhere. Chances are that OnePlus TV will skip North America. However, unlike OnePlus 7, which wasn't launched in the US, OnePlus 7T will be launched in the US along with the OnePlus 7T Pro.

What we know

OnePlus is building OnePlus 7T as an important upgrade over OnePlus 7. This time the non-Pro OnePlus device will come with the 90Hz display. As per the leaks, the OnePlus 7T will come with a Full HD+ display with a 90Hz Optic AMOLED screen. Even OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau had hinted at a cheaper version of the series with 90Hz screen.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 7T series will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. There are also leaks of the new triple camera setup. We can expect improved battery performance and faster charging times. It is almost cnfrmed that OnePlus 7T Pro will come with curved edges with a no notch design. The phones will have 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support.

For optics, the triple camera setup of OnePlus 7T might come with a 48MP primary sensor assisted by a 12MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, could come with a 48MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

As far as OnePlus TV is concerned, the company has already teased its remote controller. It will be an Android powered TV set with support for Google Assistant.

Edited By: Udit Verma

