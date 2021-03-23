OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 launched with Hasselblad cameras; first OnePlus Watch revealed

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus launched the 9 series at the launch event on Tuesday. The OnePlus 9 series includes the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R.

The new smartphone series features Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC and with three colour options for each device. OnePlus has also collaborated with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad to offer a professional camera experience in OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both devices come pre-loaded with the Hasselblad Pro Mode that allows users to adjust ISO, exposure time and other options.

OnePlus has also extended 5G support on all three devices - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. OnePlus 9 now features a 120Hz display, but it still lacks support for wireless charging.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass layer for protection. This display supports up to 1100 nits of peak brightness with HDR10+ support for a rich viewing experience, claims the company.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

OnePlus 9's triple rear camera system houses a 48-MP primary camera, a 50-MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-MP monochrome camera. The primary camera can record 4K videos at 60fps and 8K videos at 30fps. For selfies, the device comes with a 16-MP front camera.

OnePlus 9 also has features like 5G, an under-display fingerprint sensor and a dual-cell 4,500mAh lithium-ion battery with 65W Warp Charge support. The company claims that the phone can be fully charged in less than 30 minutes with the OnePlus 65W charger, which is included in the box.

The OnePlus 9 comes in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black colour options and is priced at Rs 49,990 for the base variant and goes up to Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a larger 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution and adaptive refresh rate. The device gets Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC as its processor and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-MP primary camera, a 50-MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-MP telephoto lens, and a 2-MP monochrome camera. At the front, there's a 16-MP selfie camera with EIS support.

The smartphone's other notable features are an under-display fingerprint sensor, NFC and a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charge support. The company claims that the device can fully charge in 43 minutes and comes with a 65W charger in the box.

OnePlus 9 Pro comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black as colour options and is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, and goes up to Rs 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.