Oppo K1 with 25 MP selfie camera launched; check out price, specifications

Oppo K1, targeted at the gaming population of India was launched today. The smartphone manufacturer from China has introduced a Hyper Boost tech in its K1 phone for providing an optimised gaming experience to the users. Oppo K1 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch, its large 6.4-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a dual rear camera setup, as well as its gradient design rear panel.

The Oppo K1 price in India is set at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The smartphone will be available in Astral Blue and Piano Black colours. Earlier last year in October, the smartphone was launched in China and included a 6GB RAM offering. The same variant is expected in India at a later date.

As far as specifications are concerned, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports an AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at up to 1.95GHz, coupled with the Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB RAM.

Coming to the optics, Oppo K1 comes with a dual rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel camera (f/1.7 aperture) paired with a secondary 2-megapixel camera (f/2.4 aperture). The rear camera also features an LED flash module. On the front, the Oppo K1 packs a huge 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for connectivity options, the Oppo K1 offers 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 158.3x75.5x7.4mm and weighs about 156 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Oppo K1 is powered by a 3,600mAh non-removable battery.

The smartphone will be available via Flipkart from 12pm IST on February 12.

