Oppo to launch Oppo K3 on July 19 in India; here're the specifications, price, more

Chinese smartphone major, Oppo, is all set to launch the successor to its much loved Oppo K2 in India on July 19. The new device is Oppo K3 and will be an Amazon exclusive. Amazon India is already showing off a 'Notify Me' teaser on its page. The device has already been launched in China and most of the details are already out. The K3 from Oppo will come with 91.1% screen to body ratio and have an AMOLED display. The phone has a TUV Rheinland certification for cutting down blue light emission.

As far as specifications are concerned, the all-new Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 9.0 with ColorOS 6.0 on top. Under the hood, Oppo K3 is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone packs a big 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo smartphones are usually known for their cameras, and the K3 is not any different. For optics, the Oppo K3 comes with a 16-MP pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there is a 16-MP primary camera assisted by a 2-MP depth sensor.

Oppo K3 is a mid-range smartphone and it will be priced accordingly in India. It will take on Xiaomi's Redmi 7 Pro and Samsung's M- series smartphones. In China, the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Oppo K3 price starts at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100) for, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,100). The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,200) in China.

For connectivity, Oppo K3 has a WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C and GPS + GLONASS for connectivity.

Edited By: Udit Verma

