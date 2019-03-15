Paytm Payments Bank launches mobile app for Android, iOS

Paytm Payments Bank has unveiled a mobile banking app for both Android and iOS platforms. The Paytm payments bank was launched in the year 2017 and as many as 4.3 crore savings bank customers have registered with it in India. The new Payments Bank app will allow customers to have seamless and secure access to all basic banking services.

Part of Paytm Payments Bank's digital inclusion drive, the new app will enable customers to check balance, request for debit cards, access digital debit cards and get 24/7 support from the bank. Bank has issued over 20 lakh physical debit cards. The virtual debit cards have been issued to all 4.3 crore savings account holders.

Chief Executive Officer of Paytm Payments Bank, Satish Kumar Gupta said, "The purpose of a new app is to segregate its operations from the existing app which caters to customers of several group entities. However, PPBL will continue to serve its customers on its older app should they desire so. Both apps will co-exist".

The debit card issued by the Paytm Payments Bank has several inbuilt security features. One such feature allows the user to himself enable or disable the card just by a single click in the app to avoid misuse by any miscreant.

The new app can be downloaded from the Google Play store and will soon be available on the Apple app store as well.

Edited By: Udit Verma

