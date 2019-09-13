Realme launches its first 64MP quad-camera phone at Rs 15,999

Gearing up for the festive season, smartphone brand Realme has announced the launch of Realme XT along with a range of accessories in the Indian market. Belonging to the premium X series, the biggest USP of this device is the 64MP quad-camera, which has been launched at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

The Realme XT features a 3D glass hyperbola curve back design that hass been developed using Gorilla Glass 5. It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 92.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an in-display fingerprint technology, Goodix G3.0 fingerprint unlock solution, which the company claims offers fast unlock speeds. The XT is powered by the 10nm octa-core Snapdragon 712 AIE processor with 2.3 GHz CPU and has a third-generation AI Engine. It also houses the Qualcomm Adreno 616 GPU for enhanced gaming and entertainment experience. Running on Android 9.0 ColorOS 6.0 operating system, the device will be available in three variants. The entry level one will have 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. It will be available for Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage has been priced at Rs 16,999 and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage has been priced at Rs 18,999.

The biggest highlight of Realme XT is the 64MP ultra-high-resolution camera, which the company claims has the highest resolution sensor ever seen on a smartphone. The quad-camera set-up features an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens as well as a 16-MP AI front camera. The ultra-wide angle camera packs a 119 degree field of view, along with realme's DLDC engine that smartly corrects edge distortion. The macro lens allows users to capture macro shots from 4cm distance.

The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery with support for a 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge that provides the fastest charging speeds.

The Realme XT will be available in two colours - pearl white and pearl blue, and it will have three variants

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India says, "We are elated to launch another segment first with Realme XT, as India's first 64MP Quad Camera Smartphone that will give an ultimate shooting experience, exciting and disrupting the market. Our 'Dare to Leap' philosophy has brought pioneering flagship experiences into more budget segments. Realme XT is a testament to our philosophy with its ultimate camera experience. Our latest product offerings, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and realme XT, are the only quad-camera smartphones in Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000 price segment. I am sure our 64MP Quad Camera Realme XT will lead the market and have the support and love of our Realme fans."

The company had also launched Realme Buds Wireless earphones and 10000mAh power bank. The Buds Wireless has an IPX 4 splash-proof design with 11.2mm driver with bass boost prices at Rs 1,799. It will be available in black, green and orange. The 10,000mAh power bank weighs 230 grams, supports bi-directional 18 W fast charging with USB-A and USB-C to charge multiple devices.

It has 12 layers of circuit protection and is priced at Rs 1,299.

