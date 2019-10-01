Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display teased ahead of mid-October launch: Here's everything we know

Realme is all set to launch a new Realme X2 Pro smartphone with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Part of the Realme X-series, the X2 Pro was confirmed by Realme China's Product Director Wang Wei Derek on the country social media platform Weibo. The codename for the phone is Super Samurai which means that the upcoming device will be the faster and smoother version of Realme X2.

Going by the post on Weibo, the upcoming Realme X2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will offer both 90Hz and 60Hz display options. Earlier leaks have also suggested that Realme X2 Pro will have a 6.55-inch full-HD display. It will run on ColorOS 6.1, support Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other than the above-mentioned details not much is known about the Realme X2 Pro. However, it is all but confirmed that Realme X2 Pro will not be a sub-Rs 20,000 phone. The mid-range Realme X2 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC.

For optics, Realme X2 has quad-camera setup, placed vertically. There is a 64-MP primary sensor together with an 8-MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, 2-MP depth sensor, and a 2-MP sensor for macro shots. For selfies, the Realme X2 has a 32-MP sensor at the front.

Realme X2 Pro will be unveiled sometime in the middle of October. The Bluetooth SIG listing of Realme RMX1931 with Snapdragon 855+ was also spotted last week.

Earlier, Realme XT was also launched with a 64MP primary camera in India. Realme XT is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor, coupled with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Edited By: Udit Verma

