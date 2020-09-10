Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7,000 mAh battery launched in India; Check out specifications, price

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched in India. The stand-out feature on the Samsung Galaxy M51 is a massive 7,000 mAh battery which also serves as the USP of the phone. Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India has been set at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM option. It will complete with the OnePlus Nord, which is available at Rs 27,999, and Vivo V19 which is available at Rs 24,990, according to NDTV.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

Rear Camera: The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a quad-camera setup which has a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Accompanying the primary lens are - 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Front Camera: The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a selfie camera with a 32-megapixel lens with an aperture of f/2.2.

Display: The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display with 20:9 aspect ratio which has a peak brightness of 420 nits. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Processor: The phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC which supports Samsung's One UI Core 2.1 operating system based on Android 10.

Storage Space and RAM: The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on 6GB RAM or 8GM RAM depending on the variant. The Samsung Galaxy M51 has 128GB storage space. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage (up to 512GB)

Battery: The phone boasts of a 7,000 mAh battery which has a 25W fast-charging feature. Samsung claims that the phone can charge from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 115 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Offer

Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available for purchase from 12 pm (noon) on September 18 through Amazon, Samsung.com and also in retail stores. The launch offer has an Rs. 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards for customers purchasing the phone through Amazon between September 18-20. The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes in Electric Blue and Celestial Black colour variations.

