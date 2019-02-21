Samsung unveils S10, S10 Plus, a cheaper S10e and Galaxy S10 5G; here're the details

Samsung unveiled the first flagship phone for 2019, the Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, the cheaper Galaxy S10e and a souped-up Galaxy S10 5G, at its unpacked event in San Francisco. At the event, Samsung also unveiled the 7.3-inch foldable Galaxy Fold. Meanwhile, there weren't too many surprises. The Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones were leaked extensively and most of the specifications and features were already known.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch QHD+ Infinity-O display, which has a 19:9 aspect ratio. Samsung's 'Dynamic AMOLED' display supports HDR10+ and is sheltered by Gorilla Glass 6. The phone is powered by the new Snapdragon 855 SoC or the Exynos 9820 processor. The 8GB RAM Galaxy S10 comes in two storage options: 128GB and 512GB, both of which can also be further expanded.

As far as the optics is concerned, Galaxy S10 comes with a12-MP wide-angle lens, a 12-MP telephoto lens, and a 16-MP ultra-wide lens camera. On the front, the S10 has a 10-MP selfie camera. Samsung is still supporting 3.5mm headphone jack and included a USB Type-C port, wireless charging with support for reverse charging, a 3,400mAh battery, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a bigger 6.4-inch display and is powered by the same processor as the Galaxy S10. Samsung is offering 8GB RAM and a 12GB RAM option with Galaxy S10+, while storage options include 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Only other thing that is different with S10+ is the dual-camera setup at the front. It also gets a larger a 4,100mAh battery.

Coming to the cheapest member of the Galaxy S10 family, the S10e features a 5.8-inch Infinity-O display and will come in either 6GB or 8GB of RAM options. At the back, the Galaxy S10e only gets dual cameras. There is a 12-MP wide-angle sensor paired with a 16-MP fixed focus camera. The keep the price low, the Galaxy S10 does not have an in-display fingerprint scanner, instead it comes with a regular capacitive fingerprint sensor.

The 5G Galaxy S10 will have a 6.7-inch display. The S10 5G comes 256GB storage option but doesn't offer expandable microSD storage. The phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with a support for 25W Super Fast Charging. The biggest selling point of the phone is 'speed' and according to Samsung, the phone "can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games with virtually no lag, enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences and stay in touch with friends and family via real-time 4K video calls."

As for the price, the Galaxy S10 will start at $899.99 or approximately Rs 64,200 in India. The Galaxy S10+ starts at $999.99 or Rs 72,000 and lastly, the Galaxy S10e starts at $749.99 or roughly about Rs 53,500.

Edited By: Udit Verma

