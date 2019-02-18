Samsung Galaxy M30 set to launch on February 27, will feature infinity-U display

Samsung will launch its third M-series smartphone, the Galaxy M30, on February 27 at 6 pm (IST). The design language of the new Galaxy M30 is expected to be similar to both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 phones except for the display panels. The Galaxy M30 will feature an Infinity-U display unlike both Galaxy M10 and M20 smartphones that had an Infinity-V display. The Galaxy M30 will also have a Super AMOLED display unlike the LCD displays found in both Galaxy M10 & Galaxy M20.

Earlier, Samsung Mobile India, on its official Twitter account revealed that it was set to launch the Galaxy M30 in India on February 27. The tweet read, "Get ready for 3X power with the new Galaxy M30 that comes with a 16.21cm (6.4") Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity U Display. Yeah "The Super AMOLED", that's right #IM3XPOWERD. Stay tuned! #SamsungM30".

As far as specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy M30 will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel. The phone will have a screen resolution of 2210 x 1080 pixels with an Exynos 7904 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The phone will be powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

As far as optics are concerned, the rear camera setup is said to have a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-MP secondary sensor comprising an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-MP tertiary sensor with the same f/2.2 lens. On front, the Galaxy M30 is expected to have a 16-MP camera along with f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 won't have an in-display fingerprint sensor. As per the design leak, the fingerprint sensor is located at the back. There is a USB Type-C port, but there is no mention of 3.5mm audio jack.

Meanwhile, Galaxy M30 will run on Samsung Experience 9.5 UX. As far as connectivity is concerned, the smartphone connectivity options include Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS etc.

