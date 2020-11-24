Business Today
Snapchat rolls out 'Spotlight' feature to compete with TikTok, Instagram Reels

Users, who could previously share snaps or stories with friends, can now share them directly to Spotlight and garner more followers, Snap said

Reuters | November 24, 2020
Snap Inc on Monday rolled out a feature, "Spotlight", that would allow users to share short-form videos publicly in its Snapchat app, adding a service that would compete with ByteDance-owned TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Users, who could previously share snaps or stories with friends, can now share them directly to Spotlight and garner more followers, Snap said in a blog post.

The company said it would give about $1 million every day throughout the remainder of 2020 to users whose snaps make it to the top of the platform, in a bid to boost engagement with the feature.

Facebook Inc earlier this year launched Instagram Reels - the company's version of TikTok wherein users can record short mobile-friendly videos, then add special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.

Snapchat | Spotlight feature | short-form video apps | Snapchat app | TikTok | instagram reels
