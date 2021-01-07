Amkette launches budget 4K gaming console EvoFox Game Box; comes preloaded with over 100 games

While Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PS5 are making all the buzz, here's something that will warm the cockles of old-school gamers' hearts. Home-grown technology company Amkette's 4k Evo Fox GameBox can help rekindle your love for arcade and retro games from your childhood such as PacMan, Contra and more. Although priced at Rs 10,999, the game box is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,099 for limited period.

"We are thrilled to launch EvoFox Game Box at a price point where TV Gaming is affordable for every video game lover. Since its inception, Amkette has believed in creating meaningful innovations that resonate with our customers. With this product, we have taken a step further in this direction by addressing a gap in the TV Gaming Market for casual yet immersive Big Screen gaming as well as re-living the glory days of classic games from years gone by. The EvoFox Game Box will create a benchmark by offering a large selection of games, free and paid, from every genre, including Arcade, Action/Adventure, Racing, and even Classic Games, in a cutting edge hardware at a price point consumers will appreciate," says Varun Bapna, Vice President, Products and Solutions.

Offering games for kids, teens, adults, families Game Box comes preloaded with over 100 games including 20+ Android Games and 100s of Retro Games, and more can be downloaded from the Play Store. This 'Plug and Play' gaming box supports all types of video formats including H.265a along with 4K video output and 5.1 channel surround sound. It is accompanied by a Voice-Enabled Air Remote with point and click air mouse and wireless gamepad Dual Vibration Rumble effect and eight-hour battery life.

Running Android 9, it is powered by a 64bit quad-core processor with Mali G31 graphics, 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage and support for a microSD card slot.

Just like the Amkette TV box introduced a decade ago (converted regular TVs into smart TVs), the box comes with multiple ports for added functionality. It supports streaming apps including Thop/Popcorn Time, and screen mirroring using Air Screen app You can add a webcam for video calls over apps such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or use it as a hard disk media player.

