Apple introduces over-ear AirPods Max for Rs 59,900

Before the year 2020 comes to an end, Cupertino tech giant Apple has come forth with yet another major hardware launch - AirPods Max. The over-ear active noise cancellation headphone features high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ and spatial audio. The AirPods Max will be available in five colours - space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. It can be ordered for Rs 59,900 and will be available starting December 15, 2020.

"AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Marketing. "The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience."

With this new audio equipment launch, Apple has incorporated the magic of AirPods into over-the-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combines a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and spatial audio.

On the design front, the breathable knit mesh canopy spanning the headband is made to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure. The stainless steel headband frame provides comfort for a wide variety of head shapes and sizes. Telescopic headband arms smoothly extend and stay in place to maintain the desired fit. Each ear cup attaches to the headband through a mechanism that balances and distributes ear cup pressure and allows it to independently pivot and rotate to fit the unique contours of a user's head. Each ear cushion uses acoustically engineered memory foam to create an effective seal for delivering immersive sound. There is a Digital Crown on the AirPod Max for volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.

Featuring a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver, Apple is using a unique dual neodymium ring magnet motor that allows AirPods Max to maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 per cent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume. Equipped with an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup, a custom acoustic design, and advanced software, AirPods Max use computational audio, utilising each of the chips' 10 audio cores - capable of 9 billion operations per second.

AirPods Max uses Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid frequencies in real-time, bringing rich audio that captures every detail.

Along with Active Noise Cancellation is the Transparency Mode, allowing the user to simultaneously listen to music while hearing the environment around them. AirPods Max uses spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to deliver a theatre-like experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer in AirPods Max and iPhone or iPad, spatial audio tracks the motion of a user's head as well as the device, compares the motion data, then remaps the sound field so it stays anchored to the device, even as the user's head moves.

Airpods Max features battery life of up to 20 hours with high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled. The over-ear headphone comes with a soft, slim Smart Case that puts AirPods Max in an ultralow power state that helps to preserve battery charge when not in use.

