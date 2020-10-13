Apple iPhone 12 launch today: How to watch live event; expected price, specs, other details

Apple is all set to hold a special launch event on Tuesday, October 13, where it is expected to take the wraps off the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series, Apple TV, a new HomePod, Air Tags, and possibly AirPods Studio.

The Cupertino-based company last held its hi-tech event virtually last month (September 15) where it unveiled its new smartwatches, iPad models, and Apple One, a subscription bundle.

Going by past trends, Apple has always launched its iPhones in the month of September, but this year is an exception. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the company had hinted that the launch event would be delayed this year.

Apple iPhone 12 launch event: How and where to watch live stream Apple event- date and timing?

The tech giant's "Hi, Speed" event will be held virtually at 10 am California time, from within the Apple Park, i.e., India time will be 10:30 pm (IST). People can watch the company's biggest event of the year live on Apple's official website, its official YouTube Channel and Apple TV app.

Apple iPhone 12 launch event: What to expect?

Going by the rumour mills, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 series comprising four new models in different sizes and variants namely, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All new devices will have 5G support bundled with OLED display, a glass and metal sandwich design with sizes ranging from 5.4-inches to 6.7-inches.

Besides the new smartphones, the company is also likely to unveil the smaller and more affordable version of the HomePod, called the HomePod Mini. Meanwhile, according to some reports, the tech giant might launch a new Apple TV streaming box, which will pack the punch with a new processor and an improved remote, and the AirPods Studio, which will be its first over-ear headphones.

Apple iPhone 12 launch event: iPhone 12 series' expected features and specifications

This will be the first time that Apple is expected to unveil not one but four new iPhones in a single event.

The iPhone 12 mini will come with a 5.4-inch screen, while the iPhone 12 will have a 6.1-inch screen, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively.

Meanwhile, all of these models will have OLED display panels and feature a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top. A Weibo post has suggested that the new iPhone models will come with 15W wireless charging support that will be officially called MagSafe.

The new devices will be powered by the latest A12 Bionic chipset. Regarding the optics, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are expected to have dual rear cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are likely to have triple rear cameras, with the third camera expected to come with a LiDAR sensor.

The top of the line devices are expected to come with 6GD RAM while the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are expected to come with 4GB of RAM, according to leaks.

Apple iPhone 12 launch event: iPhone 12 series' expected price

A Weibo leak has claimed that the iPhone 12 model would cost around $99, (roughly Rs 7,200) in the US. However, the price will indeed be more than this if it arrives in India.

Meanwhile, iPhone 12 mini will reportedly start at $699 (roughly Rs 51,200) in the US, iPhone 12 could be priced at $799 (roughly Rs 58,600), whilst the Pro models - iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max - are likely to start at $999 (roughly Rs 73,200) and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,600), in the US, respectively. The price could be much higher in India.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 might come in Blue, Red, Green and White colours while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in metallic colours such as Blue, Graphite, Gold, and Silver.