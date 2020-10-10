Apple's Diwali gift: Get AirPods worth Rs 15,000 for free with iPhone 11

If you are planning to buy an iPhone, there is no better time than Diwali. Just as Amazon announced that the iPhone 11 will be available at under Rs 50,000 during the Great Indian Festival Sale, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced a lucrative offer for Apple fans across India.

Apple will be offering AirPods for free with an iPhone 11 from its newly launched online store or the Apple India website. This limited time offer begins from October 17. The iPhone 11's 64GB variant will be available at Rs 68,300 on the online Apple store. The AirPods are selling for Rs 14,990. With the free AirPods offer by Apple, the cost of iPhone 11 comes down to Rs 53,310.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11 is available in two storage options- 64GB and 128GB. The 64GB variant is available for Rs 61,999 whereas the 128GB variant is available for Rs 67,990 and Apple Airpods are available for Rs 13,499 on Flipkart. The Walmart backed e-commerce giant will host the annual Big Billion Days Sale from October 16-21.

On the Apple online store, these AirPods are available at a cost of Rs 14,990 whereas the variant with wireless charging costs Rs 18,900. Customers will have to spend a whopping Rs 24,900 for AirPods Pro.

Not only this, you can also get your AirPods, Apple iPad and Apple Pencil personalized with engravings beginning October 17. Another important point to note for Apple users is that deals on Apple products don't last for a very long time. So be quick to grab the best deal out there.

