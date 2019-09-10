Apple TV+ launched at Rs 99 per month, to take OTT industry by storm

Apple kickstarted its Special Event at Steve Jobs Theatre at the Apple Campus in California with Apple TV+, a new content streaming service. This new service will feature original shows and movies across genres has been priced aggressively at Rs 99 per month for Indian market. For the US market, the service will be available for $4.99 per month. Up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription and watch using their own Apple ID and password.

Subscribers will be able to watch Apple TV+ originals both online and offline, ad-free and on-demand. To be available on the Apple TV app starting November 1, the same will be accessible on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac. The service will work on respective devices running iOS 12.3 or later, tvOS 12.3 or later and macOS Catalina. Users will be able to avail seven-day free trial, post which, the subscription will automatically renew Rs 99 per month. Apple TV+ will also be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future. Users will be able to subscribe to and watch Apple TV+ at https://tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome and Firefox.

Most interestingly, those who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10 will get access to one year of Apple TV+ for free. Beginning November 1, a one-year free offer can be initiated in the Apple TV app on the device running the latest software and has to be claimed within three months of the device activation to claim the offer. This limited-time offer applies to both new and refurbished models, including devices from the iPhone Upgrade Program, is not restricted to any specific sales channel and will be available in all countries where Apple TV+ will launch. Only one one-year offer is available per family, regardless of the number of devices purchased.

Claiming to be the first all-original video subscription, it will offer a line-up of original shows, movies and documentaries, including "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "See," "For All Mankind" and "The Elephant Queen."

"With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favourite show or movie on our service," says, Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video. "Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message - all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations."

"Apple TV+ is an unprecedented global video service with an all-original slate," says Jamie Erlicht, Apple's head of Worldwide Video. "We look forward to giving audiences everywhere the opportunity to enjoy these compelling stories within a rich, personalized experience on all the screens they love."

