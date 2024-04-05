BGMI announces new game 'Bullet Echo India' exclusively for Indian gamers

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Developer Krafton India, in collaboration with ZeptoLab, announced the launch of a new mobile game, Bullet Echo India. The game is specifically designed with Indian gamers in mind.

This innovative shooter game, featuring a bird's-eye view, is now available for download on both Android and iOS platforms, introducing players to a fast-paced, tactical multiplayer PvP (player versus player) environment.

Bullet Echo India is the latest addition to the Battle Royale genre, inviting players to survive in a dynamic battlefield with the goal of being the last team standing.

One of the distinctive features of the game is its four localised Indian skins for heroes, inspired by India's rich cultural heritage, enhancing the gaming experience with a unique Indian flavour.

Characters such as Slayer, Sparkle, and Mirage are outfitted in these exclusive skins.

Anuj Sahani, India Publishing Advisor and Head of Krafton India Incubator Programme expressed his enthusiasm for the game's release, emphasising the effort to tailor gaming experiences for Indian players with localised content.

"Bullet Echo India is a milestone for the Indian gaming community, offering tactical gameplay mixed with strategic team dynamics. This launch, alongside our collaboration with BGMI, aims to create a memorable gaming experience for players across the country," Sahani stated.

Max Petrov, CEO of ZeptoLab, also highlighted the importance of this collaboration, pointing out how it allowed them to effectively customise Bullet Echo India for the local audience. Introducing Indian-themed skins brings an authentic touch to the game, promising a deeper connection with Indian players.

The release of Bullet Echo India comes at a time when mobile gaming is experiencing unprecedented growth in India, driven by the widespread availability of smartphones and improved internet access. BGMI, formerly known as PUBG Mobile, has played a significant role in this surge, captivating millions of gamers with its engaging gameplay and fostering a robust esports community. With Bullet Echo India, Krafton and ZeptoLab aim to build on this momentum, offering a new and exciting gaming option for the Indian market.