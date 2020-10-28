Cheapest OnePlus smartphone launched; check price, specifications

OnePlus will launch two new smartphones under OnePlus N series -- N100 and N10 5G. The N10 5G is a 5G smartphone from OnePlus, while N100 is touted to be the company's cheapest smartphone. Unlike the other high-end phones from the Chinese company, the N100 comes with a basic chipset and Snapdragon 460 processor.

The N100 comprises 6.52-inch HD+ display and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be loaded with a huge 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging. It will come in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The new N100 will have a triple camera set-up, including a 13 MP primary lens. It features an 8 MP camera at the front. Featuring Oxygen OS 10.5, the new N100 will be priced at 17 Euro or around Rs 17,200.

As the name suggests, the OnePlus N10 5G is a 5G mid-range smartphone featuring a Snapdragon 690 chipset. It will come in 6.4-inch full HD display and 90 Hz refresh rate. Other features of the OnePlus N10 5G smartphone are 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage; 4,300 mAh battery; and quad-camera setup comprising 64MP front camera and 16 MP front camera. The smartphone is priced at 329 Euro or around Rs 31,800.

Both of these smartphones will initially be launched in Europe and North America. Considering the hyper-competitive budget phone market in India, the Chinese maker should drop the prices even further when these smartphones are launch in India.

