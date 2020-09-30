OnePlus 8T launch confirmed; check out expected price, features, other details

OnePlus 8T smartphone will be launched on October 14, the company has confirmed. OnePlus CEO Pet Lau has said that the OnePlus 8T Pro will not be launched this time.

The company typically unveils a "T" variant of its flagship smartphones at the end of every year, but this time around, it will launch the OnePlus 8T as a successor to OnePlus 8 device.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has released an image of a sketched OnePlus logo in black, which will be launched under the Nord branding, on its official OnePlus Nord Instagram page.

The caption of the picture reads "coming soon". Besides this, no other details of the new Nord smartphone have been disclosed.

The upcoming device will be the second OnePlus smartphone to be launched under Nord branding, the first of which was unveiled in India on July 21. It is expected that this OnePlus Nord smartphone could be launched alongside OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T: Specifications

OnePlus 8T is likely to have a design similar to the Nord. The smartphone will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and will be the first one to be launched with Android 11.

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+AMOLED panel along with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as 65W fast charging support for the 4,500 mAh battery. The smartphone's screen will use a new 2.5D flexible glass as it helps the display shine brighter.

Meanwhile, the smartphone is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and internal memory.

The camera setup of the device will comprise a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP macro camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie lovers, the phone's punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T: Ultra-fast charging

The new OnePlus 8T smartphone, in a new ad, has been teased to offer "Ultra-Fast" charging speeds using a 65W charging solution.

"More than doubling the charging speed of its predecessor, Warp Charge 65 is capable of charging the OnePlus 8T 5G's 4500mAh battery fully in 39 minutes, and almost 58 per cent in just 15 minutes," says the company.

This, according to the company, will be possible because of OnePlus 8T's new 'dual battery charging technology' OnePlus is using in the Ultra-Fast charger.

OnePlus 8T: Expected price and availability

Similar to other OnePlus smartphones in the past, the OnePlus 8T will also be available for buying through Amazon, company's chain of offline retail stores, and OnePlus website.

As regards to its availability, the OnePlus 8T 5G can be pre-booked beginning September 25 and will remain available for the same till October 16 at all OnePlus exclusive stores.

Customers can pre-book the smartphone at Rs 2,000 giving them first preference once open sales go live for the device. OnePlus 8T is expected to be more affordable than OnePlus 8.