G'Five launches 6 feature phones, to invest 1000 crore in next two years

The Hong Kong based mobile phone player, G'Five is getting aggressive in the Indian market. The company launched six feature phones in the range of Rs 700 to Rs 1,500, which comes with 111 days replacement. Aiming to be amongst the top five players in terms of volume by the end of 2018, G'Five also plans to invest 1000 crore in India over the next two years to 'Make-in-India' campaign and is targeting Rs 500 crore from India by 2020.

Naveen Chandra, Country Head - India, G'Five, explained, "The 1000 crore investment will be used to set up manufacturing unit, manpower recruitment and more. For setting up the factory, we are already in touch with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana government."

Unlike the competition, G'Five is focusing on the demands of the consumer and not getting into to 4G feature phones. The company claims to have conducted survey in every state emphasising that a feature phone buyer still wants to have a good display, good quality speaker and receiver, torch and long battery backup. G'Five feature phones come with large batteries, colour display, auto call recording and 28 Indian languages built in. The devices have 64MB internal memory and can support up to 16GB of expandable storage. Some of the models also feature dual camera module and triple SIM slot.

"We are offering 111 day replacement warranty on our feature phones, which means if the phone cannot be repaired within the first day, it will be instantly replaced", adds Chandra.

To start with, G'Five feature phones will be available in offline retail, for which the company has already tied up with 100 plus distributors and one lakh plus dealers in over 100 cities. The company is first eyeing to expand in north India followed by west, south and east India. This Hong Kong based technology company is being marketed by Sat Saheb International Corporation (SSCI) in India.

G'Five also plans to launch smartphones in the second quarter of this year. The company plans to two smartphones in the price range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 with aspiring features such as the curved display.