Google launches entry-premium Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, prices start at Rs 39,999

Since the first launch in 2016, Google's Pixel hardware has been the flagship one, competing against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S-series and Apple iPhones. While the next flagship release is due in Q4 later this year, the search giant has announced the launch of two new mid-range premium smartphones at Google I/O 2019. These are the toned down and lesser specced versions of Pixel 3 but with the same camera experience.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively, and will be available on Flipkart starting May 15.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL house a 5.6inch and a 6-inch OLED display respectively, with Full HD+ resolution and Pixel's two-tone design at the rear. Other features include Always-On Display for notification icons on the lock screen and Now Playing for identifying music playing nearby. The devices even feature squeeze the phone to launch the Google Assistant, and easily send texts, get directions, and set reminders-simply using your voice. Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL support eSIM technology (Airtel and Reliance Jio in India), and are capable of storing multiple operator profiles on a device simultaneously, and conveniently switching between them. The two new devices will receive security and operating system updates for three years. They also feature the custom-built Titan M chip to help protect most sensitive data on the device.

Unlike the flagship processor on the Pixel 3 models, the 3a and 3a XL are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 64-bit octa-core processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

The Pixel camera on both the devices houses a single, 12.2MP Dual-Pixel Sony IMX363 sensor with auto-focus, optical + electronic image stabilization and f/1.8 aperture. Along with the Night Sight, the 3a models will also be able to capture Time Lapse videos. There is an 8MP fixed focus camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture. Google even offers high-resolution images and video backup on the cloud (Google Photos) for a limited period. Pixel 3a models come with Bluetooth 5.0 and hi-fi codecs to provide better support for wireless accessories, including showing the battery percentage in Quick Settings and Bluetooth Settings.

The phones are accompanied with an 18-watt charger, that Google claims can deliver up to 7 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge and up to 30 hours on a full charge. The Pixel 3a houses a 3000 mAh battery, whereas the 3a XL has a 3700mAh battery onboard.

