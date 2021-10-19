Google to launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro on Oct 19

Google has announced the launch date of its latest Pixel 6 series smartphones. The event is called “Pixel Fall Launch” and it will begin today at 10:00 AM PT (Pacific Time), which is 10:30 PM in India. The company will launch two devices which are the standard Pixel 6 and its Pro version.

The software giant is hosting the virtual launch to unveil the Pixel 6 as well as Pixel 6 Pro as its latest flagship phones. Although few details about the phones were announced earlier in August, more information can be expected during the launch.

A dedicated Pixel Fall Launch Event webpage has also been created that shows the front of the Pixel 6 series. Pixel fans can tune into the company’s Google events page to watch the event live.

The company has also confirmed that the Pixel 6 phones will be the first ones to pack Google’s own Tensor chip, which is said to offer a fast and secure experience to users.

Google has already shown off the new Pixel 6 series through various teasers. It will feature an all-new design with a circular notched display and a horizontal camera bar at the back. The Pixel 6 could arrive with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro version could offer a slightly larger 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Some previous reports also suggested that both new Google Pixel phones would come with 33W fast charging support.

The Pixel 6 Pro might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that is said to include a primary wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom. The standard version could feature the same main and ultra-wide-angle sensor but might miss the third sensor.

Google may also unveil its anticipated Pixel Watch and give us a glimpse of its first foldable phone that is rumoured as the Pixel Fold at the Pixel 6 launch although this hasn't been confirmed.

