HMD Global launches Nokia 5.3 in India; check price, specifications, features

HMD Global today launched four new devices - budget-mid-range smartphone Nokia 5.3, entry-level Nokia C3, and two feature phones Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 - in India. The Nokia 5.3, which was globally launched in March, is a successor to Nokia 5.1 Plus and has a quad-camera setup at the rear.

Nokia 5.3 sports a 6.55-inch HD+ screen with a peak brightness of 450 nits. The device also features a teardrop-shaped notch above the display, a fingerprint sensor at the rear, and support for the face unlock feature.

In terms of power, Nokia 5.3 gets a Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes in two variants - 4GB RAM and 64GB storage or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There's also a global variant with 128GB internal storage that isn't coming to India. Nokia 5.3 comes with an option to expand storage up to 512GB via a dedicated slot for microSD card.

The phone's camera setup includes a 13-MP primary sensor, a 5-MP telephoto lens and two 2-MP sensors for macro and depth. On the front, the phone features an 8-MP sensor for selfies.

Additionally, Nokia 5.3 is also a part of Google's Android One program and runs stock Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone sports a 4,000mAh lithium-ion battery, which the company claims will provide up to 2 days of battery life.

Nokia 5.3 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and Rs 15,499 for the model with 6GB RAM. The smartphone phone comes in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal colour options. The company also stated that the new Nokia 5.3 would be up for purchase starting September 1.

The company is also offering benefits worth Rs 4,000 from Reliance Jio on its Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan on Nokia. These benefits include an instant cashback worth Rs 2,000 and vouchers worth Rs 2,000 from partners.

Also Read: Tim Cook who introduced Apple Watch and Airpods, completes 9 years as Apple CEO

Also Read: Oppo A53 with 5000mAh battery launched: India price, specifications, and features

Also Read: Nokia C3, Nokia 150, and Nokia 125 launched as HMD Global expands India portfolio