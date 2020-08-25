Oppo A53 with 5000mAh battery launched: India price, specifications, and features

Highlights Oppo has launched the A53 smartphone in India after its Indonesian debut.

The A53 brings a 90Hz LCD and a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging.

Oppo A53 starts at Rs 12,990 in India and is now available to purchase.

Oppo has launched a new A-series smartphone in India and it is called A53. The A53 comes close on the heels of the launch of the A52 but brings massive upgrades over the latter. There is a 90Hz display on the A53, which is a first in the segment, while the smartphone also features a massive 5000mAh battery to keep up with the rivals. You have a lot of options in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment and Oppo A53 wants to be one of them.

There is a huge competition for the Oppo A53 but it has a few tricks up its sleeve to fend it off. Let us check what the Oppo A53 has to offer for its price:

Oppo A53 Specifications

Display: The Oppo A53 has a 6.5-inch LCD display that gives you a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

Processor: Oppo A53 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor that was recently launched.

RAM: There are two memory options on the Oppo A53: 4GB and 6GB

Storage: You get 64GB storage on the Oppo A53 with support for microSD card of up to 256GB.

Rear Cameras: Oppo A53 brings to you three cameras at the back: a 16-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras. There is an LED flash as well.

Front Camera: On the front, the A53 handles selfies using the 16-megapixel shooter with AI-powered features.

Battery: The Oppo A53 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports the 18W fast charging.

Operating System: The smartphone comes with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

Oppo A53 Features

Oppo smartphones are known for its cameras and the features that enhance the photography on them. The Oppo A53 is no different. It brings the popular dazzle colour mode that essentially blurs the lights behind the subject in a portrait shot, especially during night photography. There are other modes such as the beauty mode and AI portrait mode on the A53.

The Oppo A53 also comes with various modes on the huge 5000mAh battery, thanks to software optimisation. Oppo claims that you can get a battery life of over a day with the A53. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front that is assisted by beautification modes and filters that enhance the selfies.

Oppo A53 India Price

Oppo A53 comes at a price of Rs 12,990 for the 4GB, 64GB variant while the 6GB, 64GB variant costs Rs 15,490. The smartphone comes in Fairy White, Electric Black, and Fancy Blue colours. It will go on sale starting today on Amazon and other platforms.