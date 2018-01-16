HTC U11 EYEs unveiled with dual selfie camera: Features, price, availability

HTC unveiled another device in the U11 series. The HTC U11 EYEs, unlike previous U11 devices sports some mid range specifications. However, the device still offers features that usually only are found in the top flagship.

The new device will be a direct competitor of Samsung's A8+. In terms of pricing, the device is priced at $500 which also puts it in competition with the popular OnePlus 5T.

The device will be a delight for selfie lovers and that is the selling point for the HTC U11 EYEs as well. The smartphone has dual-camera setup in the front panel, hence the EYEs.

The dual lens will enable bokeh effect, which has so far in most phones, been a prowess of rear facing camera. The camera sensors have 5Megapixel each and feature an aperture of f/2.2. The front cameras will also be put to use in the face-unlock feature which is gradually making its way in the mid-range segment.

As for the primary camera, the phone features a 12 UltraPixel OIS camera with an impressive aperture of f/1.7 which will help it capture better low-light images. The camera can also shoot 1080p slow motion videos at 120 frames per second.

Another aspect where the U11 EYEs seems to be doing a good job of mimicking flagships is the display. The phone comes with a 6-inch 18:9 display with a resolution of 1080x2160. The screen yields a pixel density of 402ppi.

HTC is also giving the U11 EYEs the squeeze feature which they like to call Edge Sense. The user can squeeze the sides of the device to power up Google Assistant. The phone also gets water proofing with the IP67 certification.

The processor, however, gives away the mid-range nature of the device. It comes equipped with a Snapdragon 652 chipset which is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A generous 3,930mAh battery powers the phone which is the same as the battery unit featured in the HTC U11+.

In terms of design, HTC has continued with the trademark U11 sheen. They like to call it Liquid Surface finish. At a thickness of 8.5mm and weight of185gm, the HTC U11 EYEs will have quite a heft. The device will be available in Red, Silver, Blue and Black.

There has been no news about the availability of the device in India but it will be going on sale in a few Chinese regions. Given that mid-rangers are getting increasingly popular in India, HTC may want to launch the device here but will also have to price it aggressively against the likes of OnePlus 5T and Samsung A8+.