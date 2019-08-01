Huawei launches Y9 Prime with pop-up selfie camera for Rs 15,999

Unveiled in May this year, Huawei has launched the Y9 Prime with a pop-up selfie camera and triple rear camera set-up in the Indian market. Available in emerald green and sapphire blue, the phone will cost Rs 15,999 and will be available on Amazon India and offline retail from August 8. Offers such as no-cost EMI for six months and an instant cashback of Rs 500 Amazon Pay balance can be availed. There will be an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 1500 and an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI bank cards. One can pre-book the device across offline retail outlets such as Croma, Poorvika and others from August 5. Buyers will get a combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600 mAh power bank worth Rs 4598 free.

The Huawei Y9 2019 features a 6.59-inch full HD+ LCD display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Running Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0, the phone is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. The device packs in a 4000 mAh battery. But, the highlight of the phone is the camera set-up at both the front and rear. The triple rear camera at the rear houses a 16-MP primary sensor, an 8-MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor. The 16-MP embedded in the pop-up selfie camera can be used for video calling and selfies. It also features a rear fingerprint sensor, USB-Type C port and 4G LTE support.

Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India says, "Huawei has always been at the forefront of groundbreaking technology innovation, innately driven by its deep understanding of consumers' needs. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is a perfect embodiment of timeless style and cutting edge technology. Our first ever pop-up selfie camera will redefine the way people take selfies, making it a true pop-up king. Added to this, the large full view screen makes it the ideal device for immersive entertainment, in the true sense of the term. All our products have been very well received in India and we are confident that this latest smartphone will further strengthen our repertoire. Our commitment to our customers also extends to providing timely software updates and security patches for a seamless and secure experience. "

For the last couple of years, India has been an important market for Huawei. It was on the verge of becoming the number one smartphone brand in the world (in 2020) but the company hit a roadblock when the Trump administration restricted US-based companies to sell technologies to Huawei. While it raised many doubts about the future of Huawei and Honor smartphones, things seem to be falling back in space since the US lifted the ban. Just recently, Huawei has entered into a partnership with Micromax, who will take care of Huawei's distribution network.

