India makes it to the first list, iPhone 13 series to be available starting Sep 24

Apple launched its iPhone 13 series during its "California event". India has made it to the first list of countries where the new iPhones will be available.

The iPhone 13 series will be available in India from September 24. The price for Apple iPhone 13 mini will start at Rs 69,900 in India, while Apple iPhone 13 will start at Rs 79,900. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro will have a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 in the country, while it will be Rs 1,29,900 for Phone 13 Pro Max.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow.)

