Is Xiaomi launching a new home security camera in India? Its cryptic message suggests so

Xiaomi is all set to reveal a new product in India today. The Chinese consumer electronics major had already teased the launch on Tuesday on Twitter with a cryptic message that said, "Never take your eyes off". Going by the message, Xiaomi could launch a new line of security or surveillance cameras in India. The new product could be an addition to the existing Mi Home Security Camera 360 which is available for Rs 2,699 in India.

Xiaomi has not revealed much about the new product. However, if the cryptic message is anything to go by then we might end up seeing the Mi Home Security Camera in the market. The security camera is sold at CNY 129 (approximately Rs 1,400) in China. Carrying the model number SXJ02ZM, the Mi Home Security Camera supports 1080p video recording and features a 130-degree wide-angle lens.

The Mi Home Security Camera packs artificial intelligence (AI) powered detection engine, infrared night vision, and two-way audio communication. Other features include secure local storage, cloud NAS storage, and normal cloud storage support. Xiaomi could also launch a 360-degree action camera called the 'Mi Sphere' in India. It has a 23.88 effective MP sporting the Sony IMX 206 sensor, the ability to shoot video in 3.5K and also boasts 6-axis EIS. It can stream in 1440x720 at 30fps. It can record video in 3456x1728 at 30fps, 2304x1152 at 60fps and 2304x1152 at 30fps. The camera is powered by a 1600mAh battery, which according to Xiaomi can last for 75 minutes of video recording with Wi-Fi on and 90 minutes video recording with Wi-Fi off. It supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only and for storage can house a microSD card (up to 128GB).

All of this is just a speculation at the moment and Xiaomi could come up with something completely different. Xiaomi has a portfolio of products that aren't available in India and it could launch any one of them today.

Edited By: Udit Verma

