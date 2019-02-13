WhatsApp's big feature! Admins will soon have to seek permission before adding users to groups

WhatsApp is constantly working to improve the app and make it more user-friendly. WhatsApp users have seen the platform evolve in the last few months with the addition of Picture-in-Picture mode, the new group calling feature, etc. In the coming months, WhatsApp could bring another big feature that will improve the users' privacy on the messaging platform.

The biggest gripe of any WhatsApp user is getting added to a random group without permission. Currently, there isn't much a user can do other than blocking the group admin. But, things could change with the new 'Group Invitation' feature. It would be a big relief for those who were annoyed by getting randomly added to the WhatsApp groups.

WhatsApp will let the user manage the Group Invitation feature in WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups. When the user taps on 'Groups', he would be presented with three different options under 'Who Can Add Me To Groups'. The privacy options include:

Everyone: The user can be always added in groups. No joining invites will be received by the user from the group admins.

My Contacts: The user can be always added in groups from his/her contacts. The user will receive an invite to join a group from people not in his/her contacts list.

Nobody: The user cannot be directly added in groups, in any situation. He/she will receive a request every time someone wants to add him/her to a group.

The invite to join a group would remain active for not more than 72 hours, following which the user won't be able to join the group and will have to wait for a new invitation or can use a group invite link.

Also, the user won't be able to receive two invitations from the same group at the same time.

The feature is not yet available and is still under development. However, it will be enabled in future for both Android and iOS users.

Edited By: Udit Verma

