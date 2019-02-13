Redmi Note 7 creates a record, sells 10 lakh units in 3 weeks in China

Redmi Note 7 has already created a lot of buzz in India. The first ever smartphone to come out of Xiaomi's 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand has managed to sell 1 million (10 lakh) units in just three weeks after its launch in China. The phone is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,400), and features a 48-megapixel camera on the back.

Redmi CEO Lu Weibing took to the Chinese microblogging site Weibo to announce the record set by Redmi Note 7. To recall, Weibing had said that the company expects to sell 1 million units of the phone by January end. Xiaomi India has been teasing Redmi Note 7 for quite some time now with Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain calling it a "game changer device".

Talking about the 48-megapixel phone Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain in a conversation with Gadgets 360 had said, "This is probably the device that I'm most excited about for this year."

"Maybe if we do everything right, people will remember Indian smartphone industry before and after this device," Jain added.

Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and is seen to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. It measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grammes.

In China, the starting price of Redmi Note 7 was CNY 999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. For the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option the phone was priced at CNY 1,199 or Rs 12,400 approximately. There is a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option priced at CNY 1,399 or Rs 14,500.

Talking about the phone's optics, the biggest USP of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is its dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with several AI features like face unlock, smart beauty etc.

Apart from the Note 7, Xiaomi is also planning to launch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Go alongside the Redmi Note 7 smartphone.

Edited By: Udit Verma

