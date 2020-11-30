Jabra launches Elite 85t earbuds for Rs 18,999; check out specs, features

Danish audio equipment company Jabra has launched a new active noise cancellation earbuds in the Indian market. The Elite 85t with adjustable active noise cancellation in a compact sleek design has been priced at Rs 18,999.

It features a dual chipset in the earbud for audio noise cancellation and sound processing. Noise cancellation can be adjusted between full audio noise cancellation, full transparency with HearThrough mode, and anywhere in between. The HearThrough mode will allow the user to hear surroundings. For calling, it houses a 6-mic technology (three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside) along with improved wind noise protection. Microphones on the inside and outside of the earbuds are used to provide advanced noise cancellation, filtering out more noise. Making music sound better, it has a customisable equaliser in the Sound+ App.

For big sound and bass, it houses 12mm speakers. On the design front, the semi-open design helps in relieving air pressure. Jabra says it has also adapted the ear gels to an oval shape providing a better sealing in the ear. This means the tower of the Elite 85t does not sit as deeply within the ear, giving users a more comfortable earbud, while maintaining a very secure fit. IPX4-rated it is dust and water-resistant.

Elite 85t claims to offer up to 5.5 hours of listening with active noise cancellation on, which extends to 25 hours. With active noise cancellation off, it can go up to 31 hours. It is Qi-certified for wireless charging and is compatible with all Qi-certified chargers. The earbuds are voice assistant enabled with support for Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Elite 85t series in India, which truly demonstrates that our commitment to ANC is no exception. Today's users demand great devices in small packaging, and the Elite 85t which offers superior sound experience in an optimal fit and sleek design fulfils the need. For us, ANC now means 'Accept No Compromise'!," says Dr Amitesh Punhani, country marketing manager, Jabra. Jabra Elite 85t will be available in Titanium Black colour on Amazon starting December 1, 2020, for Rs 18,999. Another colour variant will be available from January 2021.

