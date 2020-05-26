Redmi Earbuds S true wireless earphones launched in India; price, features and more

In order to cater to the growing need for high quality true wireless solution, leading smartphone brand, Xiaomi launched its first Redmi audio product in India on Tuesday with plans to delve deeper into the accessories and ecosystem space. Priced at Rs 1,799, the Redmi Earbuds S will be available on mi.com, Mi Homes, Mi Studios, Mi Stores, Mi Commerce and Amazon India from May 27. It will soon be available across all retail channels.

"Redmi smartphones are known to be versatile and are benchmarks of performance in their category. We approached the audio category with the same credo. With Redmi Earbuds S, we want to provide a stylish and exciting true wireless experience with class-leading low latency while gaming. Features like the compact design and IPX4 rating increase the versatility of Redmi Earbuds S, allowing usage across different scenarios. We hope that with the Redmi Earbuds S, our consumers have a great audio experience," says Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.

The new earbuds (not the case) are IPX4 sweat and splash-proof and have a compact design with each bud weighing approximately 4.1 gram. Redmi claims to have crafted the buds for a snug fit in the ear canal for long hours of use and minimal ear fatigue. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless and simultaneous connectivity with both the earbuds delivering stable connection and low latency. It also comes with a gaming mode (low latency mode) for low wireless latency to 122ms, reducing audio lag while playing games. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Earbuds S provide a high level of versatility using the single button interface, which can be used to receive/end calls, play/pause music, summon voice assistants and activate a dedicated gaming mode. Redmi Earbuds S offers 12 hours of playback time with the charging case.

Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Earbuds S, tuned according to the auditory preference of Indian users, are accompanied with three different sizes of silicone tips for an immersive sound experience, right fit and passive noise isolation. Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology has been used to enhance call experience by suppressing ambient noise to make voice clearer on the receiving side. With 10 meters wireless range, Redmi Earbuds S will be available in black colour.

